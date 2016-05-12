版本:
BRIEF-Sysorex Global reports Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.17

May 12 Sysorex Global

* Q1 non-GAAP pro forma loss per share $0.11

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.17

* Q1 revenue $14.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

