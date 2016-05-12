版本:
BRIEF-Sonic Foundry Q2 loss per share $0.16

May 12 Sonic Foundry Inc

* Q2 loss per share $0.16

* Q2 revenue rose 19 percent to $9.6 million

* Reiterating fiscal 2016 guidance of billings of between $42 and $45 million, adjusted ebitda of between $3.5 and $4.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

