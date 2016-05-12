版本:
BRIEF-Ark Restaurants Q2 loss per share $0.19

May 12 Ark Restaurants Corp

* Ark restaurants announces financial results for the second quarter of 2016

* Q2 revenue $34.27 million versus $31.55 million

* Q2 same store sales rose 1 percent

* Q2 loss per share $0.19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

