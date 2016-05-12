版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 13日 星期五 04:46 BJT

BRIEF-Global blood therapeutics reports Q1 shr loss $0.56

May 12 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc :

* Global Blood Therapeutics reports recent business progress and provides first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.56

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Siddharth Cavale)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐