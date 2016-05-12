版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 13日 星期五 04:33 BJT

BRIEF-Steve Bilodeau to join Maxwell Technologies board

May 12 Maxwell Technologies Inc

* Steve Bilodeau to join Maxwell Technologies board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

