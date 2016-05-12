版本:
BRIEF-Tetraphase Pharma says Phase 3 clinical trial in CUTI planned for future supplemental NDA

May 12 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Additional phase 3 clinical trial in CIAI planned to support NDA filing

* Phase 3 clinical trial in CUTI planned for future supplemental NDA

* Tetraphase pharmaceuticals provides update on eravacycline regulatory and development status Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

