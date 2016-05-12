BRIEF-Saexploration announces Q1 earnings per share $0.82

May 12 Saexploration Holdings Inc

* Expects about 66% of projects in backlog on March 31, 2016 to be completed during last nine months of 2016, remainder in 2017

* Saexploration announces first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.82

* Q1 revenue rose 13.1 percent to $90.2 million