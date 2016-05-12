版本:
BRIEF-RGS Energy reports Q1 loss per share $0.29

May 12 Real Goods Solar Inc

* Qtrly loss per share $0.29

* Qtrly net revenue $4.94 million versus $10.6 million

* Rgs energy reports first quarter 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

