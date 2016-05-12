版本:
BRIEF-Argos Therapeutics reports Q1 shr loss $0.57

May 12 Argos Therapeutics Inc

* Argos therapeutics reports first quarter 2016 financial results and operational highlights

* Q1 loss per share $0.57

* Q1 revenue $100,000 versus $200,000

* Q1 revenue view $175,000 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

