2016年 5月 13日

BRIEF-Akari Therapeutics treatment of guillain barré gets orphan drug status

May 12 Akari Therapeutics Plc

* Akari Therapeutics announces receipt of orphan drug designation for Coversin from the U.S. FDA for treatment of guillain barré syndrome Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

