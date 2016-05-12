版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 13日 星期五 04:42 BJT

BRIEF-Credit Acceptance corp completes $350.2 mln asset-backed financing

May 12 Credit Acceptance Corp

* Completes $350.2 mln asset-backed financing backed financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

