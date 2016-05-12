版本:
BRIEF-Gevo reports Q1 loss per share $0.16

May 12 Gevo Inc

* Gevo reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.16

* Q1 revenue $6.3 million versus $5.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

