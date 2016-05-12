版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 13日 星期五

BRIEF-Synthesis Energy Systems reports Q3 shr loss $0.03

May 12 Synthesis Energy Systems Inc

* Synthesis energy systems, Inc. Reports fiscal 2016 third quarter financial results and provides business update

* Q3 loss per share $0.03

* Q3 revenue $1.3 million versus $2.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

