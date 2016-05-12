BRIEF-Conformis reports Q1 loss per share $0.37, starts search for new CEO

May 12 Conformis Inc

* Philipp Lang to remain as CEO until successor is named

* Retained an executive search firm to search for a new president and chief executive officer

* Fy2016 revenue view $85.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total revenue of $20.3 million, up 38% year-over-year on a reported basis

* Q1 revenue view $19.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Conformis reports first quarter 2016 financial results and updates fiscal year 2016 revenue guidance; board of directors initiates CEO succession plan

* Q1 loss per share $0.37

* Q1 revenue $20.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $19.2 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees quarterly revenue $17.7 million to $18.7 million

* Sees quarterly revenue $17.7 million to $18.7 million

* Sees 2016 revenue $76 million to $81 million