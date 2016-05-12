BRIEF-Conformis reports Q1 loss per share $0.37, starts search for new CEO

British PM May to give her Brexit speech at 1145 GMT - Downing Street says
LONDON, Jan 17 British Prime Minister Theresa May will give her speech about Brexit at 1145 GMT on Tuesday, her Downing Street office said.
May 12 Conformis Inc
* Philipp Lang to remain as CEO until successor is named
* Retained an executive search firm to search for a new president and chief executive officer
* Fy2016 revenue view $85.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly total revenue of $20.3 million, up 38% year-over-year on a reported basis
* Q1 revenue view $19.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Conformis reports first quarter 2016 financial results and updates fiscal year 2016 revenue guidance; board of directors initiates CEO succession plan
* Q1 loss per share $0.37
* Q1 revenue $20.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $19.2 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees quarterly revenue $17.7 million to $18.7 million
* Sees 2016 revenue $76 million to $81 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
LONDON, Jan 17 British Prime Minister Theresa May will give her speech about Brexit at 1145 GMT on Tuesday, her Downing Street office said.
LONDON, Jan 17 British American Tobacco has agreed a $49.4 billion takeover of U.S. rival Reynolds American Inc, creating the world's biggest listed tobacco company after it nudged up an earlier offer by more than $2 billion.
Jan 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 1 point on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.19 percent ahead of the cash market open.