版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 13日 星期五 04:28 BJT

BRIEF-Seaspine announces qtrly net loss per share $1.08

May 12 Seaspine Holdings Corp

* Qtrly net loss per share $1.08

* Seaspine announces first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 revenue fell 2.8 percent to $31.4 million

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $136 million to $140 million

* Sees fy 2016 revenue up 2 to 5 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

