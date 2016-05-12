版本:
BRIEF-Professional Diversity Network announces Q1 results

May 12 Professional Diversity Network Inc

* Qtrly net loss per common share $0.10

* Professional diversity network announces first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 revenue $7.3 million versus $10.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

