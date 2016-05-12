版本:
BRIEF-Kempharm reports Q1 shr loss $0.20

May 12 Kempharm Inc

* Kempharm, inc. reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.20

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

