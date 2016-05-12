BRIEF-Sunrun reports Q1 earnings per share $0.13

May 12 Sunrun Inc Says Q1 Pro Forma Net
Bookings (Excluding Cancellation Of Nevada Orders) Were 56 Mw,
Representing 46% Year
* Tax project value per watt was $4.51, flat with q4 2015
* Over-Year growth
* For 2016, expect deployments of approximately 285 mw
* In Q2, we expect to deploy approximately 60 mw
* Sunrun Inc says pro forma npv created in q1 of 2016 was
$20.6 million, compared to $23.3 million in q1 of 2015
* Sunrun Inc says estimated nominal contracted payments
remaining as of march 31, 2016 totaled $2.6 billion, up $920
million or 54% since march 31, 2015
* Sunrun reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 revenue $98.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $87.7 million
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.13
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.48 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
