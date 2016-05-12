版本:
BRIEF-Ironclad Performance Wear Q1 sales $5.05 million

May 12 Ironclad Performance Wear Corp

* Ironclad performance wear reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.00

* Q1 sales $5.05 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

