BRIEF-Surgical Care Affiliates appoints new director

May 12 Surgical Care Affiliates Inc

* Kenneth Goulet will join its board of directors, effective June 1, 2016

* Surgical Care Affiliates, Inc. Announces appointment of new director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

