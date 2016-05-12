版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 13日 星期五 04:45 BJT

BRIEF-Yangarra reports Q1 earnings per share $0.18

May 12 Yangarra Resources Ltd

* Yangarra Resources Ltd qtrly production of 3,173 boe/d

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.18

* Yangarra announces first quarter 2016 financial and operating results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐