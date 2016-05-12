版本:
BRIEF-Senseonics Holdings reports Q1 loss per share $0.15

May 12 Senseonics Holdings Inc

* Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.15

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

