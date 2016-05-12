版本:
BRIEF-Kingstone Q1 earnings per share $0.07

May 12 Kingstone Companies Inc

* Qtrly net premiums earned increased 39.9% to $14.5 million

* Book value per share at march 31, 2016 was $6.32, an increase of 13.5% compared to $5.57 at march 31, 2015

* Kingstone announces 2016 first quarter financial results

* Q1 operating earnings per share $0.07

* Q1 earnings per share $0.07 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

