2016年 5月 13日

BRIEF-American Renal Associates reports Q1 earnings per share $ 0.16

May 12 American Renal Associates Holdings Inc

* Q1 net patient service operating revenues $172.1 million; q1 earnings per share $0.16

* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.16

* American renal associates holdings, inc. Announces first quarter 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

