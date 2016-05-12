版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 13日 星期五

BRIEF-ClearSign Combustion Q1 net loss per share $0.20

May 12 Clearsign Combustion Corp

* Qtrly net loss per share $0.20

* Clearsign combustion corporation announces first quarter 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

