公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 13日 星期五

BRIEF-Terra Tech Q1 loss per share $0.01

May 12 Terra Tech Corp

* Terra tech reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.01

* Q1 revenue $1.5 million versus $763,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

