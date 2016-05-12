BRIEF-Evolent Health Q1 loss per share $2.91

British PM May to give her Brexit speech at 1145 GMT - Downing Street says
LONDON, Jan 17 British Prime Minister Theresa May will give her speech about Brexit at 1145 GMT on Tuesday, her Downing Street office said.
May 12 Evolent Health Inc
* For full year 2016, adjusted revenue is expected to be in range of $212.0 million to $220.0 million
* For full year 2016, adjusted ebitda is expected to be in range of loss $28.0 million to loss $24.0 million
* For three months ended june 30, 2016 , adjusted revenue is expected to be in range of $51.0 million to $52.0 million
* For three months ended june 30, adjusted ebitda loss is expected to be in range of $7.0 million to $6.0 million
* Fy2016 revenue view $216.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue view $51.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Adjusted revenue for three months ended march 31, 2016 increased 33.7% to $49.5 million
* Evolent health announces first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 loss per share $2.91
* Q1 revenue $49.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $47.4 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
LONDON, Jan 17 British Prime Minister Theresa May will give her speech about Brexit at 1145 GMT on Tuesday, her Downing Street office said.
LONDON, Jan 17 British American Tobacco has agreed a $49.4 billion takeover of U.S. rival Reynolds American Inc, creating the world's biggest listed tobacco company after it nudged up an earlier offer by more than $2 billion.
Jan 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 1 point on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.19 percent ahead of the cash market open.