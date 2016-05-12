版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 13日 星期五 04:52 BJT

BRIEF-Tom Herzog to join HCP as executive VP and CFO

May 12 Hcp Inc

* Says herzog will replace HCP's outgoing executive vice president and CFO, Tim Schoen

* Tom Herzog to join HCP as executive vice president and chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐