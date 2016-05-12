版本:
BRIEF-Biopharmx CEO steps down

May 12 Biopharmx Corp

* Resignation of James Pekarsky, company's chairman, chief executive officer and treasurer

* CFO Greg Kitchener will assume responsibilities of treasurer

* President, co-founder and director Anja Krammer will continue to manage company

* Biopharmx CEO steps down, board appoints independent director to serve as chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

