公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 13日 星期五 04:27 BJT

BRIEF-Cellectar biosciences says can fund ops into Q1 2017

May 12 (Reuters) -

* Cellectar biosciences inc says estimates that its available cash and cash equivalents should fund its planned operations into q1 of 2017

* Cellectar biosciences announces first quarter 2016 financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

