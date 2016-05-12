BRIEF-UDR announces departure of Tom Herzog as CFO

British PM May to give her Brexit speech at 1145 GMT - Downing Street says
LONDON, Jan 17 British Prime Minister Theresa May will give her speech about Brexit at 1145 GMT on Tuesday, her Downing Street office said.
May 12 UDR Inc
* UDR announces departure of Tom Herzog as chief financial officer
* Shawn Johnston, UDR's chief accounting officer, will be named interim principal financial officer
* Herzog will remain with UDR through June 3, 2016 to ensure a smooth transition
* Will commence an evaluation of internal and external candidates for role of CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
LONDON, Jan 17 British American Tobacco has agreed a $49.4 billion takeover of U.S. rival Reynolds American Inc, creating the world's biggest listed tobacco company after it nudged up an earlier offer by more than $2 billion.
Jan 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 1 point on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.19 percent ahead of the cash market open.