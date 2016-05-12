版本:
BRIEF-UDR announces departure of Tom Herzog as CFO

May 12 UDR Inc

* UDR announces departure of Tom Herzog as chief financial officer

* Shawn Johnston, UDR's chief accounting officer, will be named interim principal financial officer

* Herzog will remain with UDR through June 3, 2016 to ensure a smooth transition

* Will commence an evaluation of internal and external candidates for role of CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

