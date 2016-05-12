British PM May to give her Brexit speech at 1145 GMT - Downing Street says
LONDON, Jan 17 British Prime Minister Theresa May will give her speech about Brexit at 1145 GMT on Tuesday, her Downing Street office said.
May 12 Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust
* Crombie REIT announces $418 million portfolio transaction and public offering of $131.6 million subscription receipts
* $324.6 million cash portion to be funded through public offering of $131.6 million of subscription receipts, revolving term credit facility
* Transaction will be funded through payment of approximately $324.6 million in cash and empire or its subsidiaries
* To purchase 2 parcels of development land, to invest in renovation and expansion of 10 properties anchored by Sobeys
* Properties, DCs, and land acquired from wholly-owned subsidiaries of Empire Company limited for approximately $360 million
* Says deal immediately accretive to REIT's adjusted funds from operations
* To purchase portfolio of 19 retail properties, 50% interest in three distribution centres
* Including modernizations investment of approximately $58 million, transaction totals approximately $418 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
LONDON, Jan 17 British American Tobacco has agreed a $49.4 billion takeover of U.S. rival Reynolds American Inc, creating the world's biggest listed tobacco company after it nudged up an earlier offer by more than $2 billion.
Jan 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 1 point on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.19 percent ahead of the cash market open.