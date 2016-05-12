BRIEF-Upland Software reports Q1 net loss per common share $0.36

May 12 Upland Software Inc

* Qtrly net loss per common share $0.36

* For quarter ending June 30, 2016, adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in range of $2.1 million to $2.7 million

* For quarter ending June 30, 2016 , upland expects reported total revenue to be in range of $17.3 million to $18.3 million

* For full year ending December 31, 2016, adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in range of $9.5 million to $11.5 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.15, revenue view $18.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $-0.59, revenue view $72.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $70 million to $74 million

* Q1 revenue $17.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $17.8 million