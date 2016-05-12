BRIEF-Sphere 3d Q1 loss per share $0.18

May 12 Sphere 3d Corp

* Gross margin for q1 of 2016 was 30.4%, compared to 29.6% for q1 of 2015

* Non-Gaap gross margin for q1 of 2016 was 33.3% compared to 32.7% for q1 of 2015

* Mario biasini has resigned from board of directors, effective may 11, 2016

* Sphere 3d reports first quarter fiscal year 2016 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.18

* Q1 revenue $19.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $19 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S