BRIEF-Patriot National Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.21

May 12 Patriot National Inc

* Patriot national inc says has reiterated company's prior financial guidance for 2016

* Patriot national reports record fee income and adjusted ebitda for the first quarter of 2016

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.21

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.12

* Q1 revenue rose 50 percent to $64.6 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S