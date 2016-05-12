版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 13日 星期五 04:59 BJT

BRIEF-BRT Realty Trust buys multi-family property for $37.3 mln

May 12 Brt Realty Trust

* Buys Multi Family property for $37.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐