BRIEF-Crius Energy Trust Q1 revenue rose to $180.8 million

May 12 Crius Energy Trust

* Q1 revenue rose 7.4 percent to $180.8 million

* Revenue of $180.8 million in q1, representing an increase from $168.3 million in q1 of 2015

* Achieved net customer growth of 97,000 customers in q1, representing 11.8% quarter-over-quarter growth

* Crius energy trust reports first quarter 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

