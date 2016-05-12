BRIEF-Guardian Capital Group Q1 earnings per share c$0.79

May 12 Guardian Capital Group Ltd

* Qtrly net revenue $35.07 million versus $ 32.30 million

* Assets under management as at march 31, 2016, were $24.8 billion, an increase of 2% from $24.3 billion at end of 2015

* Guardian capital group limited (tsx: gcg; gcg.a) announces 2016 first quarter operating results

* Q1 earnings per share c$0.79