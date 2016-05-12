版本:
BRIEF-Eagle Point Credit Co to offer common stock

May 12 Eagle Point Credit Company Inc

* Says offering 1.25 million common shares

* Eagle point credit company inc says to use net proceeds to acquire investments in accordance with its investment objectives and strategies

* Eagle point credit company inc. Announces offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

