版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 13日 星期五 05:02 BJT

BRIEF-Hackett increases share buyback authorization by $5 mln

May 12 Hackett Group Inc

* As of Tuesday, may 10, 2016, company had approximately $3.1 million available under company's share repurchase program

* The Hackett Group announces $5 million increase to share repurchase program authorization Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐