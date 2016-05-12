版本:
BRIEF-Optiv Security buys assets of Evantix

May 12 Optiv Security

* Optiv Security Acquires Substantially All Assets Of Evantix To Build Industry's First Holistic, Cloud-Based Third-Party Risk SolutionFurther company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

