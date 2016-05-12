版本:
2016年 5月 13日

BRIEF-Equitable Group reports Q1 earnings per share $1.71

May 12 Equitable Group Inc

* Qtrly earnings per share $1.71

* Over-Year growth rates in low to mid-teens on continued growth in assets

* Equitable group reports first quarter 2016 results, updates investors on successful launch of eq bank and increases dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

