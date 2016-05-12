版本:
BRIEF-Valero energy sets qtrly cash dividend of 60 cents/shr

May 12 Valero Energy Corp

* Sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.60per share

* Valero energy corporation declares regular cash dividend on common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

