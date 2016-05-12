版本:
BRIEF-Mogo Finance Technology Q1 adjusted net loss $4.4 million

May 12 Mogo Finance Technology Inc

* Revenue for q1 of 2016 was $12.7 million , a 39% increase from q1 of 2015.

* Adjusted net loss was $4.4 million , in q1 2016 an 8% sequential improvement

* Q1 revenue view c$12.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Mogo announces first quarter 2016 financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

