BRIEF-Cesca Therapeutics Q3 revenue $2.8 million

May 12 Cesca Therapeutics Inc

* Says net loss from operations for quarter ended march 31, 2016 was $2.7 million compared to $4.8 million

* Expects to submit an ide supplement to fda at end of month detailing a range of changes to pivotal cli trial design

* Cesca therapeutics reports third quarter fiscal 2016 results and provides business update

* Q3 revenue $2.8 million versus $4.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)