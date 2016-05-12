版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 13日 星期五 04:42 BJT

BRIEF-Smith-Midland Corp Q1 rev $8 mln

May 12 Smith-midland Corp

* Smc announces financial results for the three months ended march 31, 2016

* Quarterly revenue rose 92 percent to $8.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

