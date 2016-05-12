版本:
BRIEF-Odyssey Marine Exploration Q1 earnings per share $0.01

May 12 Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc

* Odyssey marine exploration reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 revenue $600,000

* Q1 earnings per share $0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

