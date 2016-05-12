BRIEF-Storm Resources reports qtrly FFO per share C$0.07

May 12 Storm Resources Ltd
* Storm Resources Ltd qtrly FFO per share $0.07
* Storm Resources Ltd qtrly revenue from product sales
$16.1 million versus $18.5 million
* All figures in C$
* Production averaged 13,418 boe per day, a per-share
increase of 25% from previous quarter
* Production in Q2 is forecast to be approximately 12,500
boe per day
* Capital investment in 2016 will be reduced to between
$37.0 and $42.0 million
* Startup of third facility at umbach deferred to april 2017
* 14,000 boe/d
* Annual average production in 2016 is still forecast to
increase by 30% on a year-over-year basis
* Storm resources ltd. Is pleased to announce its financial
and operating results for the three months ended march 31, 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)