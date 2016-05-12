BRIEF-Gran Colombia Gold Q1 earnings per share $0.15

May 12 Gran Colombia Gold Corp
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.15
* Gran colombia gold corp says revenue of $34.5 million in
q1 of 2016, up 12% over q1 last year
* Says expects to produce a total of 24,000 to 28,000 ounces
at its marmato operations for full year 2016.
* Q1 gold production totalled 31,489 ounces, up 5% from q4
of 2015
* Remains on track with its production guidance for 2016 of
a total of 120,000 to 138,000 ounces of gold for year
* For full year 2016, gran colombia expects its total cash
costs to average between $700 and $750 per ounce
* Gran colombia gold announces first quarter 2016 results;
steady improvement in ebitda, costs and production
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)