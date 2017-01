May 12 Anderson Energy Inc

* Production in q1 of 2016 was 1,884 boed, down 30% from q1 of 2015

* Estimates production will be approximately 1,500 to 1,600 boed (42% oil, condensate and ngl) for full year of 2016

* In 2015, company reduced its producing and non-producing net well count by 31%

* Anderson energy announces 2016 first quarter results